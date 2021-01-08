Onuesoke calls for review of NBC codes

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called for the review of the codes of Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in order to avoid bias against private media houses.

Onuesoke who was speaking with newsmen in Asaba, Delta State on alleged bias of NBC against private stations lamented that the commission had derailed from its original functions by serving as an agent of government thereby beclouding its agenda of pluralism in the broadcast sector.

He explained that “in order to uphold democratic principles in Nigeria, it would be pertinent to adopt the principles of the libertarian theory by reviewing the Nigerian Broadcasting Code and its application, and create an equal competitive atmosphere for all and sundry. He added that this will be in line with the international standard that preaches against indecent content for equal opportunities and the fairness doctrine.

He pointed out that the inability of NBC to exercise its duties independently rested on the fact that only the president has the power to issue licences and not the Commission, stressing that the laws erroneously gave the Commission too much powers making it a regulator and an arbitrator which had made it to commit some fundamental flaws that place the country far behind other nations in terms of positive regulation.

“Does the constitution grant the power to the NBC to accuse, try and sanction the media without recourse to the law courts? Where is the constitutionally guaranteed right to fair hearing? Who determines whether an item is offensive or it is within the ambit of free speech and the right to know? Surely, the NBC’s action is highhanded and must be reversed. In a more litigious society, the law courts would have been brimming with cases against the NBC,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain argued that rather than stoke the fire of suspicion between government and the media, NBC must be cautious in carrying out its regulatory function, adding that “the responsibility of NBC is, first of all, to the people and not necessarily to any reigning government or its officials”.

Onuesoke who stated that NBC must not give any impression of being used for partisan ends, stated that for some time now, the Ministry of Information who supervises the NBC has not hidden its desire to regulate social media through one form of legislation or the other.

