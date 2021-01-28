One dies, 5 injured during palm oil production in Adapalm — Mgt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The management of Adapalm Nigeria Limited in Ohaji, Imo State, yesterday, confirmed the death of one person during palm oil production processes in the company.

General Manager of Adapalm, Goddy Esomobodo, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Owerri, while dispelling the rumour that seven persons died, said five persons were also injured.

Explaining how the incident occurred, Obodo said: “An industrial accident took place in Adapalm, last Thursday afternoon, when the door of the steriliser was forced open by pressure while fruit cooking was going on, leading to the explosion that wounded five persons.

“The Adapalm management quickly rushed the victims to St. Anthony’s Hospital, Amafor near the factory for first aid and later moved them to FMC, Owerri. The patients are responding to treatment but, one gave up the ghost this morning (yesterday).”

Obodo described the incident as shocking, as he sympathised with the victims and their families over the ugly incident involving human life.

READ ALSO:

He said: “It is not as a result of human error, rather a natural disaster” however he said: “Engineers are working round the clock to ascertain the cause of the industrial mishap to find a lasting solution.”

Monarchs, landlords visit Adapalm

Meanwhile, the traditional rulers and landlords of Adapalm, have called on opposition politicians to stop using everything that happened in the state to play up political sentiment.

Former Special Adviser on Project Monitoring to Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Gideon Mefor, who led the landlords on a condolence visit said: “We are here as stakeholders and your brothers to condole with you over what happened in Adapalm. We are also here to tell you that we are with you.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: