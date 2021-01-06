‘Omo Ghetto’ leads top 10 Nollywood films of 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

When the Omo Ghetto came to town it had all the trapping of something special. From the premiere to its tour of cinemas it was a financial tsunami that swept all box office records in its wake.

In its first weekend, the movie by Funke Akindele made a whopping N89 million. It was a record second to none in Nigeria in 2020 regardless of its release date which was December 25, 2020.

By the first of January, the film has amassed over N187 million in the box office. Next in line to Omo Ghetto is Fate of Alakada which came a distant second raking in N113 million and it was release a long two months away before Funke Akindele money-spinner. On the third spot is Rattlesnake.

The picture tells the story of the remaining 8 that made the list of top 10 Nollywood of 2020, according to statistics made available by Film One Entertainment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

