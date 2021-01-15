Kindly Share This Story:

…Felicitates with the newly appointed Associate Counsel to US President-elect

Arogbonlo Israel

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has facilitated with Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo on her recent appointment by American president-elect, Joe Biden as his Associate Counsel.

The governor, in a statement signed on Thursday, 14 January, 2021, signed by his Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs and Kogi State Diaspora Focal Point Officer (DFPO), Medina Anako, affirmed that Olorunnipa’s appointment has brought more glory to the state and country at large.

“We are delighted that our Kogi citizens in the Diaspora are making us proud. Your appointment is a testimony that Kogi people are exceptional. You’re a rare asset, worthy of this advancement and many more in the years ahead.

“We believe you will be bringing with you your wealth of knowledge and experience for a better and our dream Kogi. The people of Kogi state are proud of a noteworthy achievement like this.

“As you spread your wings and soar to the next chapter of your career, you become a glowing example to Kogi state youths,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

