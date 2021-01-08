Olatunde Agbato, President of Animal Care Konsult, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogere town in Ogun State was on Thursday thrown into mourning following the death of the President, Animal Care Konsult Limited, Ogere Remo, Dr Olatunde Agbato.

He was aged 70.

The industrialist was said to have died on Thursday afternoon of an ailment in an undisclosed hospital.

Dr Agbato, who clocked 70 on August 4, 2020, according to a reliable source, was said to have been ill for over a month and was unable to be flown out of the country due to the coronavirus scare.

