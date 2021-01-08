Okowa’s spokesman urges journalists to uphold ethics

Kindly Share This Story:

Media practitioners in Delta have been called upon to uphold truth, professionalism, objectivity, versatility and sincerity in their job so as to remain true watchdogs of the society.

Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, made the call on Friday at the Government House, Asaba, when he received members of the Correspondents Chapel of Delta Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who visited him.

Ifeajika said that journalists as wordsmiths deserved training and re-training to be in tune with modern trends in journalism, and affirmed that his office would partner the chapel on professionalism to ensure quality and optimum productivity.

“We will continue to partner you (correspondents) to enhance your performance as journalists through training and retraining. ”

He commended the chapel and other newsmen in the state for excellent reportage of the governor’s policies and programmes, and advised them to do more follow-ups and back-grounding in their reports as the core professionals.

‘’However, as journalists, we are doing well in Delta,” the Okowa’s spokesman said.

He said that to be fair and objective in their reports, newsmen should place less emphasis on gratification, adding that they must remain role models and must work in line with the ethics of the profession.

He assured that the administration of Governor Okowa would continue to work with the media to carry Deltans and Nigerians along in its giant strides towards actualization of the Stronger Delta vision.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents chapel, Comrade Dominic Adewole, had said that the visit was to introduce the new executive of the chapel to the Chief Press Secretary after their recent election, and to also seek ways to synergize with his office for the welfare of members and greater good of the state in terms of publicity.

Adewole, who described Ifeajika as a core professional in the media industry, pledged to double the efforts of the chapel at propagating the development efforts of Okowa’s administration.

He assured that his tenure would entrench discipline, unity and professionalism among members, in addition to other reforms that would bring a new dawn to the chapel.

