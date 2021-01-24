Okowa to inaugurates Teachers’ centre, FRSC training School in February

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa on Saturday said the Teachers Professional Development Centre and the Federal Road Safety Training School in the state would be ready for inauguration in February.

The governor made the disclosure after inspecting the extent of work done at both centres at Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area.

He said he was impressed by the quality of work done by both contractors assuring that the projects would be delivered and inaugurated before the end of February.

According to him, both projects were affected by the COVID-19 but expressed gladness that they are now ready for inauguration.

“I am impressed with the quality of work done here. You can see the administrative and tutorial building almost completed.

“The last time we came, we saw the auditorium almost completed and the lift am told will be ready any moment from now because the generator has just been installed so that one will be ready in another two weeks.

“The other side of it is the hostel for the teachers who will be coming here on regular basis for trainings because we don’t want a situation where they don’t have accommodation and it becomes a distraction to them.

“Because our intention is to have all our teachers to be regularly trained, so they come in, stay for a period and as they leave another set of teachers will come in.

“So we are hoping that we will be able to inaugurate this project not later than end of February because the COVID-19 had actually affected the prompt completion of the project.

He said the Federal Road Safety Training School will be inaugurated in February as finishing touches were being carried out on the project.

“Here at the FRSC Training School, the place is nearing completion as you can see, the grassing, the layout and the road network is actually nearing completion.

“I have been told the project will be delivered by the end of the month so we hope to inaugurate this place before the end of February too as we look for an appropriate timing because the project will be inaugurated by somebody else not by me,” he stated.

