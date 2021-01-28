Okowa, Ogor, IDU, mourn as Delta Assembly Majority Leader, Owhefere dies at 57

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

MAJORITY Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere is dead. He was aged 57.

Owhefere who represents Isoko North constituency in the House, died at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba at about 11pm, Wednesday night.

The fourth term member and Chairman, House Committee on Information, was said to have been down for about three weeks with unconfirmed illness. However, a source said the lawmaker died of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed shock at Owhefere’s sudden death, commiserating with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the House, the people of Isoko North Constituency and the entire Isoko nation over his demise

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, described Owhefere as a “cerebral lawmaker with enviable competence and a pride to the legislative institution’’, noting that the state would miss his competence, dexterity and sagacity.

The statement said: “The late Tim Owhefere died when his services to the state and nation were most needed. We mourn our fallen lawmaker who gave his best in service to God and humanity. He was a committed and hardworking legislator, who championed the course of his people of Isoko in particular and the state.

“Owhefere brought his vast knowledge, experience and worthy ideals to bear in the discharge of the functions of his office as House Leader. It is on record that the good and harmonious working relationship between the Executive and Legislature in the State was attributable to his ability to navigate the contours of the Assembly as its Leader.”

Member representing Isoko Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Leo Ogor also expressed sadness at the death of the lawmaker.

Ogor, in a statement by Senior Legislative Aide, Mr. Akpodhoma Michael said: “we are pained at this terrible loss. ‘Tim Ogidigba as I fondly called him served commendably as a Member and Majority Leader of the Delta State of Assembly before his sudden demise.

“On behalf of my family and good people of Isoko Federal Constituency,

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, children and immediate family he left behind.”

Similarly, the Isoko North Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described Owhefere’s death as a colossal loss to Deltans and his constituents.

In a statement by the Chairman of the party in the area, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, the party lauded the “worthy contributions of the late iconic lawmaker to the PDP family in Akiewhe-Owhe and the Local Government Area.”

The party noted that “the late Owhefere demonstrated exceptional capacity, humility and patriotism in handling the affairs of the Assembly as House Leader.”

On it’s part, the Isoko Development Union, IDU, expressed sadness at Owhefere’s death, describing it as a big blow to the Isoko nation.

Reacting to the development through it’s Second Vice President General, Chief Dan Odhomo, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Isoko nation said: “Owhefere has been our pillar, the prime mover and a rallying point of our political class in Asaba.

“It is a terrible and unquantifiable loss to the Isoko nation. It is a black day for the Isoko people.”



