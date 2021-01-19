Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie— OWERRI

Former Governor of Imo State and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday, tackled Governor Hope Uzodimma over “poor performance in the last 365 days in office”.

Okorocha, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, told newsmen in Owerri, that Uzodimma has failed in his one year in office.

According to him: “Mr. Modestus Nwankpa, Special Assistant on Print Media (local), did not fault the low score on the governor’s performance, but told his interviewers that the governor has been busy correcting the anomalies meted to the state by the former governor, Rochas Okorocha.

“This is poor defence. Using the name of Okorocha to explain away Imo people’s sincere verdict on the governor’s poor outing is our interest or concern.

“Nwamkpa confirmed that Senator Uzodinma had failed in his first one year and also accepted the poor performance verdict passed on the administration by Imo people.

READ ALSO:

“And the only excuse he could give in the circumstance was the imaginary ‘anomalies meted to the State by Okorocha,’ which he could not also explain or mention to justify that callous and unintelligent defence.

“The truth is that, if after one year, the governor’s handlers still brandish Okorocha’s name as their only defence for the government’s failure or ineptitude, then something fundamental is obviously wrong with the administration.

“The blame game should have been over after the celebration of his 100 days in office. But it has continued, even after one year. Indicating that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

“The governor and his media disciples ought to have known by now that blame game or passing the buck, has become old school, belated or eccentric, with regard to administration,” he added.

Uzodimma reacts

Countering Okorocha, Governor Uzodimma’s Special Adviser on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, said: “Okorocha should concentrate on his mission of setting up a new political party.

“He should allow Governor Hope Uzodimma to develop the state as well as correct the anomalies that he laid as a foundation in the name of governance.

“What I want to tell you is that Hope Uzodimma does not have time to join any issue with Okorocha. We are more interested in giving Imo people true governance and that is what is happening in the state right now.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: