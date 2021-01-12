Oke Ogun youths go on rampage as truck crushes boy to death in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

***As eight feared dead in auto crash

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Youths at Saki in Oke Ogun area of Oyo state went on a rampage after a young boy identified as Ayuba Raji was crushed to death by a truck loaded with scores of cattle.

Subsequently, the angry youths set ablaze the truck and the cows in it.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the incident happened at Challenge junction on the dual carriageway which is under construction.

The youths were said to have set the cows ablaze while the driver escaped.

The state police command could not be reached as several calls made to the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi did not connect.

Meanwhile, eight people were said to have died while others sustained injuries in an auto crash that happened at Celica area of Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo state on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, the accident happened when a trailer coming from Lagos lost control and skidded off the road after its brake system failed and eventually somersaulted several times.

Unfortunately, it landed on a 16 sitter bus filled with passengers coming from Osun state.

The source said no fewer than 8 persons including the driver of the bus died immediately.

Though, several security agencies were there to rescue the victims.

They were pulled out by members of the Federal Road Safety Commission struggled to pull out victims from the wreckage.

Others who spoke to Vanguard blamed the unfortunate incident on the bad condition of the road which is a one-lane road currently under reconstruction.

