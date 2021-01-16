Oil workers demand payment of 18 months salaries, reinstatement

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Community-based surveillance workers of OML 30 Trans forcados pipeline, Delta State, have issued a seven-day ultimatum to operators of the oil mining lease, Heritage Oil Plc, to pay eighteen months salaries owed them.

They also accused operators of terminating their job offers without paying their outstanding salaries.

The angry workers who protested at the Rapele Manifold, Ugbokodo, demanded immediate reinstatement while calling on the federal and the Delta state governments to come to their aid as they were being treated like slaves.

They stressed they would not be able to guarantee safety of the facilities if the company failed to pay them.

The protesters who spoke to newsmen during the protest, described activities of Heritage company towards its workers, as a modern day slavery.

Reacting, a critical stakeholder in OML 30, Chief Evans Etimigba, supported the position of the aggrieved workers, stressing that it was wrong to treat people as slaves by foreigners.

He insisted that grass cutting and surveillance jobs were for host communities and urged the company to reinstate the workers.

Also speaking, a supervisor in OML 30, Mr. Emmanuel Aki, described the activities of oil company as inhuman.

He said: ”I am a supervisor in OML 30, we have worked peacefully with the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), but since Heritage took over from NPDC, it’s been from one problem to the other. We have suffered a lot, no payment of salaries for over a year now.”

