Kindly Share This Story:

*Asks court to bar him; demands N50m damages

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Chinedu Adonu— OWERRI

THREE days to the National Election of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Secretary-General of the organization, Barr. Uche Okwukwu, has dragged the President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, to court, seeking to stop him from conducting the exercise.

Nwodo is the sole defendant in the suit.

Okwukwu has been at loggerheads with Nwodo leading to his recent suspension and lately the inauguration of a parallel Ohanaeze Election Committee.

Okwukwu is, however, claiming that the Ime-Obi meeting of Ohanaeze where the Nwodo leadership inaugurated an election committee was null and void as the latter had no powers to summon such a meeting.

READ ALSO:

The secretary-general has now approached the court insisting that the committee he set up headed by Prince Richard Ozobu remains the only body legally empowered to go ahead with the election.

Apart from praying the court to stop Nwodo’s committee from going ahead with the election, he is also seeking the sum of N50,000,000 as general damages.

In a court process filed before an Umuahia High Court he is seeking an order of Court “setting aside any decision taken by the Defendant and the members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the Ime-Obi meeting on 20th day of December 2020, as being nugatory, null and void and of no effect whatsoever, same having not been summoned by the plaintiff in accordance with the provisions of Article 11 of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution.”

In the suit, No HU/2021, Okwukwu is also seeking “an order of court validating the Ime-Obi meeting of December 31, 2020, in Owerri and properly summoned by the plaintiff in accordance with the Constitution and all the decisions reached therein as valid, authentic and subsisting.

“An order setting aside the purported Electoral Committee set up by the defendant without due process.

“An order of the honourable court validating the Electoral Committee headed by Prince Richard Ozobu as the authentic one.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, privies and servants from summoning any meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, Ime-Obi and National General Assembly or any other meetings at all without the knowledge of the plaintiff pending the hearing and determination of this substantive suit.”

No date has been for the hearing of the suit.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: