Ohanaeze election: INC angry with litigations, says enemy of Igbo at work

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday said that the enemies of Igbo were behind the infighting leading to litigations in Ohanaeze Ndigbo just to split the body, especially for political reasons.

The president of the association, Chilos Godsent, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, on the litigations and counter litigations riddling the Ohanaeze leadership ahead of its President-General election scheduled on 10 January.

INC also called on the outgoing president, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, to diligently create a free and fair atmosphere for the upcoming election.

Also read:

It should be recalled that the embattled Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Uche Okwukwu, had gone to court to challenge the Chief Gary Igariwey electoral committee set up by the outgoing president, Chief Nwodo, arguing that it was unconstitutional.

This came after, Okwukwu, had set up his own electoral committee, headed by Chief Richard Ozubu.

But according to INC, “The Igbo National Council (INC) Worldwide condemn in its totality the series of court injunctions and legal summons and litigation by the Igbo Political Stakeholders against the forthcoming elections of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo scheduled for 10th January 2021.

“INC is of the view that by all this litigation the Igbo Political Stakeholders and chieftains of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo might be playing the scripts of the enemies of the Igbo Race.”

“We also condemn in strong terms the notion of Imo State Consensus candidate on the position of the President General.

“We, therefore, call on the outgoing leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Electoral committee to create the enabling environment for fair play and equal opportunity for all the aspirants or candidates in the forthcoming election of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” INC said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: