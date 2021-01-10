Obiozor emerges new President General of Ohanaeze.

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Professor George Obiozor has emerged the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Obiozor polled a total of 304 votes to defeat four other candidates to emerge the winner.

The election which was held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri was witnessed by Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Minister of Science of Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, outgoing president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, Minister of State for Mines and Development, Uche Ogah, former governor of Imo state, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Nwabara Senator Osita Izunaso, former Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Emeka Sibeudu, the Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Enugu state, Emmanuel Chukwuma and Senator Andy Ubah.

Also, present were Chinedu Ogah, representing Izza South Ikwo/Ezza-South at the National Assembly, former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, former Governor of Ebonyi state government, and currently Senator from Ebonyi state, Sam Egwu, Senator Ben Obi, Chief Chikwas Okorie,

Speaking shortly before the election, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, said: “I am here to welcome the Igbo people who have come to elect a new leadership of Igbo.

“I thank the five governors of the Igboland. I am happy because I can see a new order.

“I am here because the Igbo have been challenged that they cannot work together and now we have to get it right. In all, I speak prophetically, that today is a day for the change.

“The only reason we have been behind is that the spirit of togetherness is lacking. We have to go back to our root and know what to do. In Imo State, we have done something that will provide a smooth transition.”

In his own remarks, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said: “Let me first thank God Almighty for today’s event. I also commend the Igbo leaders for making this event happen today.

“I commend the outgoing president ofOhanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo. Whatever is the outcome of the election process the governors of the South East will stand by it. I advice those who will emerge winners and losers that we are one.”

“Those who will emerge victoriously, you have a very big task of educating our people especially, working for the oneness and unity of Nigeria.

“My dear brother, Hope Uzodimma the love I have for you is the level of love you have shown for Ndigbo. We, the governors of the Southeast are one.

“We the Southeast leaders will organize a get together for Nwodo, on what he has done for us the Igbo people to show appreciation.”

Also, Nwodo spoke and said: “I thank you for the opportunity you gave to us to serve.

“Lopsidedness in the appointments in this country has affected the development in the Igbo land that is why we are championing the restructuring of Nigeria. We urge the new leadership to continue with the constitutional amendment of the Ohanaeze and achieve the aim to improve the Ohanaeze association.”

“I want to say that, the discordant voices do not mean well for the Igbo, I appeal to our Igbo brothers to sheath their sword and let us move Ala Igbo forward.”

