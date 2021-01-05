Obasa to Lagos NUJ: Find solutions to fake news rocking the country

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Dr Mudashiru Obasa has called on the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Lagos Council, NUJ, to find lasting solutions to the issue of fake news rocking the country.

He made the call during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State House of Assembly by the leadership of Lagos NUJ.

He said, “Journalists have a role to play in sustaining the achievements of the founders of the great profession.”

The Speaker urged the union to come up with a measure that would contain the challenge of fake news as social media platforms have been used to suppress some people.

READ ALSO:

On his part, Chairman of Lagos NUJ Council, Adeleye Ajayi assured that the issue would be looked into the issues raised, , with a view to finding lasting solutions to the menace.

Ajayi promised that his exco would restore sanity to the profession as the Speaker, also pledged legislative processes that would help the profession live above board.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: