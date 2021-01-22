Nwobodo emerges Igwe- elect of Umuisu Ugbawka, in Enugu community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The people of Umuisu Ugbawka, in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu state have elected High Chief Sunday Nwobodo as their first Igwe.

It would be recalled that recently, the state governor, Rt. Honourable Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, created Umuisu Ugbawka autonomous Community.

Speaking during the election process which had in attendance government officials and other stakeholders, the Hon. Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters in Enugu State, Dr. Charles Egumgbe called on all the concerned communities, comprising of Amaezeaka, Amauno, Enyimoke, Ndibinagu, and Umukwesiri, to ensure that they were all represented.

He said they were on the ground on the directive of the state governor, to ensure that the people chose their preferred candidate and voted their conscience.

The electoral committee drawn from all the Communities were called out to ensure transparency. Those that made up the committee were, Mr. John Okafor, Bath Nwobodo, Nwigwe Onyekachi, John Nwodo, Pastor Patrick Edoji, Honourable Christian Chuwku, Christopher Ede, and Okeke Eze.

Honourable Egumgbe once more delayed the voting by thirty minutes. This he said was to ensure that no candidate was left out, and people allowed to make their final decision.

He called on all the contestants to come forward, but the only person who came out was High Chief Sunday Nwobodo. Honourable Egumgbe again extended the election by another Ten minutes. When the time elapsed, Chief Nwobodo was still standing unopposed, as the whole Community kept cheering him up by shouting Igwe.

After the counting, a total of 525 votes were recorded for him, the electoral committee announced him as the winner of the election. He was elected Igwe Sunday Nwobodo, Isu of Umuisu.

Honourable Christian Chuwku posited that the Igwe elect is the only person trusted and loved by the community.

He said that their Community have witnessed many development and transformation solely accomplished by their Igwe. He maintained that they have chosen a man of peace, a visionary leader and a true Pathfinder.

In his vote of thanks, Igwe Nwobodo, Isu of Umuisu, thanked the state governor, all the officials, and all the sons and daughters of Umuisu, for choosing him to represent them. He said that he is glad because they chose a poor man like him. He promised that he will never change, saying that this is the time to witness double progress, unity and peace in Umuisu.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the event were, Doctor Charles O.C. Egumgbe, Honourable Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, representing the state governor, Mr. Sylvester Ugwuagbo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters, Honourable Barrister Chinemelun Onuoha, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Chieftaincy Matters, Mrs. Nwobodo Pethrolina, Deputy Director, Chieftaincy Matters, Mrs. Okonkwo, Director of Finance and Accounts, Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Emeka Nebeife, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Charles Chukwu, Chief Samuel Aniwobodo, Chief Steven Okeke, Mr. Charles Adeogwo and many others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

