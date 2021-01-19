Nwa Oma lifts the vulnerable, less-privileged in Imo with foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

Nwo Oma foundation, a popular non-profit-making organization has commenced action towards the lifting of the hope of less privilege Nigerians, especially those in Imo State.

The foundation, renowned for several humanitarian works has since inception supported the orphans, the less privilege, the widows and the vulnerable across Nigeria.

This is why its founder, Miss Nwaoma Ukachukwu, in her wisdom and usual philanthropic disposition thought it wise to commence the construction of a massive less privilege home in Owerri, the Imo State capital, with the intention to take thousands of Imolites from the streets and to give them a renewed hope.

Speaking with Nwaoma, a model and humanitarian worker, she disclosed that she decided to embark on the project of putting up the less privilege home because God directed her to do so. According to her, “This idea came from a vision I had. God revealed to me that his people are suffering, and they need benevolent people to bail them out.

‘’It will also interest you to know that I have always been very passionate about the rejected and the hopeless, and in my own little way, I had gone to the rescue of many deprived, victimized or vulnerable in the past, but we are not done yet. We have many mountains to climb in this effort, and I’m sure respite will go the way of the hopeless.

READ ALSO:

“Our target is to lift at least 10,000 people out of poverty in Imo State and other nearby states. This is in line with the message I got from God, and we will achieve it. But the project is a big one, and we will definitely need the support of well-meaning individuals who are moved or touched by this effort.

Nwoma disclosed that the girl-child is a core focus of the organization and that the less privilege home currently under construction will house many of them, and will as well reserve a place for their education and constant sensitization. “These girls are brutalized. They are wounded and have been made to see themselves as nothing. We need to revive their hopes. They are literally dead, but we want them back alive,‘’ she said.

The business tycoon lamented the level of deprivation faced by the girl-child in Africa and Nigeria in particular, saying that cases of rape and other abuses were becoming too rampant.

“These girls need support, and this support can only come from you and I. This is the time. There is no better time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: