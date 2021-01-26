Kindly Share This Story:

*Egwu condemns wanton killing, destruction of property

By Clifford Ndujihe & Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed the immediate deployment of food items, clothing and cash to victims of the community crisis in Effium and Ezza areas of Ohaukwu Local Council.

The relief materials are for mothers, girls above 18 years and men above 60 years.

The governor directed an enumeration of houses of all widows and fathers above 70 years old that were burnt for his immediate attention.

He appealed to all those who ran away from their communities to return as adequate security is in place, according to a statement by Commissioner for Information, Francis Nwaeze.

Umahi, who approved the construction of a permanent Army checkpoint in Effium community to protect the people, noted that government officials arrested in connection with the crisis will continue to be in detention through court order until normalcy returns, assuring that ”those involved in wasting the lives of our people will be charged for murder.”

Meanwhile, former Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial zone, Dr. Sam Egwu, Tuesday, condemned the wanton killings and destruction of properties of innocent citizens of the area.

Senator Egwu made this known in a statement, thanked Governor Umahi for responding swiftly towards resolving the crisis and called on the Effium and Ezza to close ranks and bring the crisis to an end.

He urged Umahi to fish out and make the perpetrators of the dastardly act to face the law of the land.

He said: “I condemn in strong terms the dastardly act and unwarranted killings that erupted between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium Communities in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

“I condole with the families of those who lost their lives and property and urged them to hand everything over to God.

“I thank the State Government for its prompt action on the crisis and call for a full-scale investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the violence, after which those found culpable must be brought to book.”

