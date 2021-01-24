NURTW/Community clash: Umahi imposes curfew on Effium Community

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman of LGA, security agents are biased — Ezza Effium Community member

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday imposed a curfew on Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over the senseless killings and wanton destruction of properties in the area.

Umahi stated this through Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in a Statement issued in Abakaliki.

It reads: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE deeply frowns at the unabated violence and wanton destruction of lives and property in Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

“In his determination to restore peace and order, the Governor has imposed a curfew in Effium community from 4pm to 8am on daily basis with effect from Sunday, 24th January, 2021, untill normalcy returns to the affected community.

“The Governor further directs the Security Agencies to ensure the strict enforcement of the curfew and to deal decisively with any person or group of persons involved in killings and or destruction of property of the people no matter whose ox is gored.”

Meanwhile, a member of the Ezza Effium Community of Ohaukwu LGA who spoke with Vanguard on phone, accused security agencies and the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Clement Odah of being biased as those of them from Ezza extraction are being treated as the culprits behind the disturbances.

“The Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area and security operatives are biased. Since the Chairman is from Effium and we are from Ezza Effium, the security agencies are arresting us. As we are running for our dear lives, it is giving hoodlums from Effium the opportunity to burn our houses, destroy our properties.

“Properties worth millions of naira including filling stations, buildings and have been destroyed. As am talking to you now there is shooting still ongoing at Inikiri-benue where Ezza Effium is densely populated. Though the issue of NURTW took place but the real matter is politically motivated.” the source said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

