NSCDC parades man, 35, over alleged theft of PMS worth N1.65m

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Wednesday in Lagos, paraded a 35-year-old man over alleged bunkering of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N1.65 million.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Paul Ayeni, while parading the suspect, said he was caught in the Arepo area of Ogun.

He said that the suspect, who hails from Oyo State but resides at No. 41, Ore-Ofe street, Mile 12, Lagos, was caught with 10,000 liters of PMS allegedly siphoned from one of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s pipelines in the area.

Ayeni, who put the market price of the stolen PMS at N1.65 million, said that the people engaging in such an illegal activities were only depleting the government’s resources.

The commandant berated those engaging in bunkering for the hardship they were causing the Federal Government and Nigerians.

He reiterated the corps’ readiness to continue to live up to its mandate of protecting critical infrastructure in the country.

Ayeni said that NSCDC was ready to expose any illegal activity that could undermine the proper functioning of the state and the country’s critical infrastructure.

He said that the command was on the search for other suspects who escaped during the arrest, adding, however, that the one already apprehended would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The suspect, in a chat with newsmen, said he was deceived into the illegal act by a butcher.

He said, “I was approached by someone at Kara abattoir, located in Ogun.

“The person drove me through Kara waterways in a boat and after sailing a while, he stopped. And then, we saw some people using their wheelbarrows to bring out kegs, which we started loading into the boat.

“Immediately the NSCDC patrol team surfaced, they all ran away. I was the only one arrested,” he said.

