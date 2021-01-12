NPFL: Nasarawa United, Pillars share spoils in 1-1draw

Kindly Share This Story:

League leaders Nasarawa United pulled out all the stops on Sunday to stop Kano Pillars from claiming all three points on offer, as Adamu Hassan’s 82nd-minute strike cancelled out Nyima Nwagua’s 46th-minute poke.

It was one of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 3 fixtured between the two sides in Lafia on Sunday.

Nyima had replaced Ebuka David in the 46th minute and, two minutes after he came on, he had the quickest foot during a goal-mouth scramble in front of the hosts’ goal and poked the ball home beyond Nasarawa goalkeeper, Umar.

King Osanga, another substitute, changed the game for the hosts, when he started running rings around the Pillars’ defence and swinging in crosses from the far right, giving them a lot to do.

His rampant runs finally paid off when, in the 82nd minute, he curved past his marker, swung in a cross, with former Pillars’ man, Adamu Hassan, rising highest to meet it and bury it in the net.

Pillars endured a lethargic start to the game and were fortunate not to have conceded early in the 10th minute when Ikenna Offor had only the goalkeeper to beat but could not put some power behind his shot. A glad Idris scooped it up.

Pillars had to wait till the 27th minute before Auwali Ali let off a shot which was easily handled by Umar.

Next up was Chike Ike, who ran rings one too many times around the Solid Miners’ defence, only to be thwarted repeatedly.

In the 82nd minute, Adamu Hassan, rose highest to meet David Ehiaghe’s cross and nodded it past the Pillars’ goal-tender, to draw his side level.

Man of the Match Osanga, continued to do damage with his pace and in the 1st minute of added time, he nearly connected with a finely positioned Ehiaghe but the cross was nodded to safety by Pillars’ Abubakar Abdullahi.

Seconds before the final whistle, Osanga missed another opportunity to help his side claim the three points when, through on goal, he took aim, only to see his effort bounce off the woodwork.

Vanguard News Nigeria

