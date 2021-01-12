NPFL: Lobi Stars tame Warri Wolves 3-0 in Makurdi

Kindly Share This Story:

Lobi Stars convincingly defeated Warri Wolves 3-0 in the Matchday 3 of Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) played at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi on Sunday.

The Pride of Benue have now recorded a hundred per cent performance in their last two games. Ossy Martins gave Lobi the lead under the first minute of the game finishing up a through pass from match captain, Samuel Mathias.

Mathias doubled the lead for the hosts in the 64th minute as he placed his free-kick past Pwadadi Paul. Okonkwo Chinonso wrapped up the game with a long-range finish in the 90th minute. The win has pushed Coach Kabiru Dogo led the side to 4th on the log.

The encounter in Makurdi saw the return to familiar ground for Wolves Coach, Evans Ogenyi but its not the kind of homecoming he would have wished for.

Wolves tried to respond quickly with a swift counter-attack but Uche Ihuarulam failed to connect with Daniel Ijeh’s pass. Wolves captain, Goodluck Onamado called in his experience to thwart another Chinonso’s pass to Ossy.

The hosts could have doubled their lead soon after but Mtom Eugene shot to side of the netting from a well-tailored cross by Ebube Duru.

It was all about Lobi Stars in the first half until last minute of the stanza when goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko was called to action as he stopped Uche Ihuarulam’s goal-bound effort. Coach Dogo tweaked his team after the restart bringing on Thomas Zenke and Alex Aghahowa for Mtom Eugene and Duke Shimaga.

Warri Wolves got a lifeline to bring the game on level terms in the 59th minute when Aniyikaiye Adeleye brought down Williams Sunday in Lobi’s penalty area, Wisdom Jumbo could not gather much wisdom to beat Aliko as Lobi keeper parried wide.

Pressure from the hosts paid off when they won a free-kick around Wolves’ goal area which Mathias calmly placed beyond the reach of Pwadadi.

Wolves tried to stage a comeback with Jimmy Ineji initiating most of their attacks but fell short of ideas to bury their chances. As the game was heading to its end, Chinonso put the icing on the cake for Lobi with his effort from outside of the box beating Pwadadi.

Coach Dogo expressed delight with his side’s improved performance, noting that the goals were proof of their hard work.

Coach Dogo praised Wolves for putting a good show adding that its a reflection of how the league has improved.

“Its a good match and we are happy that we were able to score more goals, as against our last match, the hard work we put into training is really yielding and we hope to build on it.

“Honestly the league is open now, no team should be too confident as the league is still young with what Wolves gave us it shows they have really improved.

Coach Paul who stood in for Evans Ogenyi of Wolves blamed their loss of concentration for his side’s defeat adding that they can get better in subsequent games.

Lobi Stars will next make a trip to Akure where Coach Dogo will be meeting his last employer, Sunshine Stars on Wednesday while Warri Wolves will host Katsina United.’

