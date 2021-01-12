NPFL: Dakkada snap up 1-0 win against FC IfeanyiUbah

Kindly Share This Story:

FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi on Sunday, lost their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) MatchDay 3 by 1-0 against Dakkada FC of Uyo inside the main bowl of the FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium.

A 29th-minute goal scored by Nnamdi Mejuobi in his first start for Dakkada turned out to be the only goal and talking point of the match.

The home side, FC IfeanyiUbah did not really live up their game particularly in the first half, as they only created some half chances which they could not bury.

In what could be described as a lacklustre first 45, the away team Dakkada were not fantastic upfront but relied on the understanding between the midfielders and defenders to neutralise the threats from IfeanyiUbah attackers.

Mejuobi would later finish off a cross from a simple jab inside the 18-yard box in the 29th min by Uwana Asuquo. All efforts by the home side who picked up their game in the final 30minutes of the second half proved abortive as Dakkada were resolute in defence.

In the course of the match, Abdulrasheed Ubah was yellow carded for hacking down Kokoete Udo in the 56th minute. Speaking after the match, FC IfeanyiUbah coach Uche Okagbue said that his players were their own enemy in the match.

”We had all the chances in the world to equalise the match but they failed’ he said.

While reacting to assertions of the supporters who felt he did not do well in his selection, Okagbua maintained that he called up the same team that got a result in the game against Lobi on Matchday one.

”You saw the game I played with the exert team that started the game against Lobi but my players just refused to play, I do not play football with sentiment and if you’re a player and not giving me what I want, you will be substituted”, Okagbue argued

With the Anambra Warriors taking on Rangers in their next match in Enugu, Okagbue said,” Although our next match is against Rangers, we are going there to fight for the three points.

”No team is unbeatable and Enugu is like a home to us so we are going there with determination, ” Okagbue said.

Lawrence Kingsley, Dakkada FC coach thanked God for giving them victory in the match.

”I feel happy that we won but it is still early to celebrate as we are going back to work on our lapses,” he said.

The former FC IfeanyiUbah coach while revealing their winning strategy said ”This is a new team in the NPFL but we were able to read the home team well and capitalised on their lapses.

”Most of the home team players are yet to blend well and that worked for us”.

According to him ” IfeanyiUbah is a good side, they just could not convert their chances today but they might get it right in their subsequent matches”.

With the win, Dakkada now leads FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 on the head to head having won the first game 1-0 in Uyo and lost 2-1 in Nnewi last season.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

