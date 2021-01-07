Nominees for Justice Department will serve the interest of the people, not presidency – Biden

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The incoming President of America, Joe Biden has said that those nominated for the Justice Department will serve the interest of the American citizens and not the presidency.

U.S congress had on Thursday morning certified Biden’s victory, establishing the fact that he would become the next US president after Donald Trump.

Biden has started nominating those he thinks he could work with after Trump.

Among those he nominated for Justice Department include: 68-year-old Merrick Garland, a centrist judge that Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court five years ago, to be US attorney general.

READ ALSO:

Others include: Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general; Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general; and Kristen Clarke as assistant attorney general for the civil rights division.

Reiterating his commitment to making America great, Biden via his twitter handle said: “Our nominees for the Justice Department will restore the independence of the Department, so it serves the interests of the people—not a presidency. They’ll rebuild public trust in the rule of law and work to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system.”

Our nominees for the Justice Department will restore the independence of the Department, so it serves the interests of the people—not a presidency. They’ll rebuild public trust in the rule of law and work to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system. https://t.co/MSCRAwsmaH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: