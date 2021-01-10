Nollywood veteran actress, Victoria Inyama tests positive to COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood veteran actress, Victoria Inyama revealed that she has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress, who presently resides in the UK, disclosed this on her Instagram page @victoriainyama, where she stated that she rather go through this than her children.

READ ALSO Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: official

According to her, she has been down with the virus for three weeks and is still hospitalised.

“Gratitude Gratitude Gratitude…thank you @borisjohnsonuk and @mayorofldn for the lockdown………l couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc….

” I would rather go through this than my children .

“What a Christmas and New Year…,what a 2021

COVID-19 is a terrible terrible virus ….l can’t even explain…..So exhausting….3 weeks and still counting……

“Thanks to @Idn_ambulance Kent zone…@darent_ valley_hospital @ tiko4guvnor @drtonero@wonuola.aki akintola This too shall pass……,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, some of her fans had taken to her Instagram page to wish her speedy recovery from the virus.

In a reaction, a fan @flexherbl said” Get well, Soon! A very quick recovery to you madam!,”.

Another fan @tomiwasage said”Oh oh, so sorry Sis. But you’re a fighter, and you shall beat COVID!!!! Alleluyah,”.

@dada.bolanle_bolly said: “Get well soon..the Lord is your strength,”.

@gabsokunowo, in a reaction said: ” The Lord is your strength! Get well soon Beautiful, we are praying for u,”.

Similarly, @vincentenyeama001 said:”Be strong and get well soon,” and @kominoma said: Praying for you ,”.

Recall that quite a number of Nigerian showbiz personalities have contracted the virus. While some have recovered others were yet to.

Kindly Share This Story: