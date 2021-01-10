Breaking News
Translate

Nollywood veteran actress, Victoria Inyama tests positive to COVID-19

On 12:07 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
VIDEO: Actress Victoria Inyama battles coronavirus
Victoria Inyama battles coronavirus, placed on oxygen

Nollywood veteran actress, Victoria Inyama revealed that she has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress, who presently resides in the UK, disclosed this on her Instagram page @victoriainyama, where she stated that she rather go through this than her children.

READ ALSOBody parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: official

According to her, she has been down with the virus for three weeks and is still hospitalised.

“Gratitude Gratitude Gratitude…thank you @borisjohnsonuk and @mayorofldn for the lockdown………l couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc….

” I would rather go through this than my children 🤦🏽‍♀️.

“What a Christmas and New Year…,what a 2021🤢🤢🤢
COVID-19  is a terrible terrible virus ….l can’t even explain…..So exhausting….3 weeks and still counting……

“Thanks to @Idn_ambulance Kent zone…@darent_ valley_hospital @ tiko4guvnor🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽@drtonero@wonuola.aki akintola This too shall pass……,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, some of her fans had taken to her Instagram page to wish her speedy recovery from the virus.

In a reaction, a fan @flexherbl said” Get well, Soon! A very quick recovery to you madam!,”.

Another fan @tomiwasage said”Oh oh, so sorry Sis. But you’re a fighter, and you shall beat COVID!!!! Alleluyah,”.

@dada.bolanle_bolly said: “Get well soon..the Lord is your strength,”.

@gabsokunowo, in a reaction said: ” The Lord is your strength! Get well soon Beautiful, we are praying for u,”.

Similarly, @vincentenyeama001 said:”Be strong and get well soon,” and @kominoma said: Praying for you 🙏🙏🙏,”.

Recall  that quite a number of Nigerian showbiz personalities have contracted the virus. While some have recovered others were yet to.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!