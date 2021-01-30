No criminal is immune in Cross Rivern – Ayade

Kindly Share This Story:

Kidnapers ,child traffickers should leave now

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Cross River State governnent has warned that criminals, no matter their status were not immune to Justice as anyone caught for Kidnapping ,child trafficking and other heinous crimes will face the full wrath of the law .

The State Security Adviser to governor Ben Ayade , ( South) , Henry Okokon gave the warning shortly after Operation Akpakwu ,a new security outfit demolished houses owned by suspected Kidnapers, child trafficking.

Vanguard learned that children under 14 years of age were used as child Prostitutes while others were pimped out as modern day “slaves ” in some of the facility’s where they carried out their various illicit trade .

Findings also showed that the Department of Security Services,DSS had two years ago arrested some of the operators of those brothels where under aged girls confessed that they were brought from other states to prostitute in Cross River .

Speaking to Journalists, Mr Okokon, said that the exercise was one of the ways of chasing criminals out of the state in all their forms including modus operandi .

Okokon explained that the state government places premium on security of lives and properties in the state, hence the need to fight against all forms of criminality and ensure that everyone was totally safe .

His words :”This is part of the activities of Operation Akpakwu, a special force set up by Gov. Ayade to fight crime in the state, especially kidnapping.

“This demolition exercise is ongoing. The governor has warned that anyone who is involved in any form of criminality, or any landlord who is found harbouring any criminal should desist from it.

“The bungalow that was demolished belongs an individual who have been caught in the act of kidnapping in th state, while the brothel was demolished for housing under age girls for prostitution and other illegal activities.

“This is a warning signal to everybody. Whosoever is involved in crime of any form should desist from it,” he said.

He urged business owners in the state to go about their normal activities, adding that the state government was doing it’s best to protect them from criminals.

