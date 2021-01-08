NNLA unveils Leadership Prize for 16 eminent Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Leadership, an offshoot of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA), will this year, 2021 honour 16 notable Nigerians.

Amb Ovie Odubu, Executive Secretary, Advisory Board of the NNLA disclosed this in Abuja during unveiling of the Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Leadership.

Odubu emphasised that, “NNLA from inception has consistently honoured great Nigerians, community builders to captains of industries with the awards ceremony fast becoming one of the biggest gatherings of influential, global personalities in the country.

“The Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Leadership, as offshoot of the NNLA is meant to celebrate tenacity and doggedness among a select few Nigerians who over the years have shown exemplary leadership in various fields of endeavour.

“This year’s edition spans 16 distinct categories and nominations expected from members of the public as advertised on various news platforms across the country.

The prestigious NNLA, known for its glitz and glamour, had been graced in the past by global personalities including former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Bishop Desmond Tutu, former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sir Andrew John Pocock and a host of others.”

Kindly Share This Story: