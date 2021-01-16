NIWA Boss, Adesina, Shagari, Obidike, Maikasuwa, others extol Odinaka Ojukwu on his birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

NIWA Boss, Adesina, Shagari, Obidike, Maikasuwa and other prominent Nigerians have congratulated the Chief Executive Officer of Dinavic Industries LTD, Chief Dr. Odinaka Ojukwu on his birthday, describing him as an inspiration to younger generation.

In a congratulatory message; Chief Dr George Moghalu – the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority – NIWA commended him for his selfless services to humanity, noting that it was not by chance that Dinavic ventured into steel business.

Before Odinaka Ojukwu, the chief Executive Officer of the company, contemplated going into entrepreneurship, he had his mind set on steel business. This is because of the strategic importance of steel to Nigeria’s industrialization. Nigeria being a developing country, iron and steel has a very important role to play. Large amounts of iron and steel is required for building houses, constructing bridges, rail tracts, railway rolling stock, ship building, vehicles, various machines, power plants, airports, etc. The steel industry accelerates industrialization and is obviously the backbone of all industries.

Bello Bala Shagari – Former President of National Youth Council of Nigeria and Grand son of the Former President of Nigeria said; thank you so much for your continuous support to Nigerian youths. You’re indeed a positive influence to younger generation, he said.

READ ALSO:

In the same vein, Alhaji Maikasuwa – Former Clerk to the National Assembly & Mr. Femi Adesina – Special Adviser to the President congratulated him saying; May you continue to to soar high like the eagle and remain a catalyst of development and positive impact to this generation. May God continue to bless you, enrich and enlarge your coast – Congratulations.

Also Obidike Chukwuebuka extols Dinavic Industries Limited CEO for his resilient in its business operations at the same time firm in upholding its business principles and ethics which are centred on quality services, high standard products, timely delivery of goods and services, adjustable prices in tandem with current market values, customer allegiance, compliance with safety standards and strict adherence to industry rules and regulations, reinstated the need for the DINAVIC Boss to continue his selfless service to God and humanity through his Foundation, Chief Odinaka Ojukwu Foundation where he gives hope to Nigerians who are incapacitated.

DINAVIC Boss was wished good health, long life, more wisdom and enduring grace of God by his admirer and felicitators. He was advised to remain focused with the good works he’s doing in the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: