Breaking News
Translate

NIN registration may be suspended to avoid spreading Covid-19 – Mamora, Health Minister

On 11:45 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Resurgence of COVID-19 on health workers worrisome — MinisterBy Nwafor Sunday

Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health, Monday said that the ongoing registration and National Identification Number enrolment may be suspended due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

As at yesterday, 100,087 cases have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). 1358 are reported dead since Coronavirus stormed Nigeria on February, 2020. Also, about 80,030 persons have been treated and discharged.

On Sunday 10, 2021, NCDC confirmed 1,544 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This however is a wake-up call to all Nigerian that Covid-19 is real. In other to stem the spread, Mamora while playing host on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme today, said it would be wise if NIN enrolment and registration is suspended.

READ ALSO: US Democrats raring for second Trump impeachment

His words: “I don’t feel good looking at the picture where people are gathered in multitude; it’s like a super-spreader event which we don’t like. But I’m also aware that the relevant ministry which is the communications and digital economy is looking at this.

“My understanding is that the whole process may be suspended so as to reorder the whole process in terms of management of the crowd because it was never intended that it would become a rowdy process like that.

“We have a duty as government to ensure that people are protected; we also have a duty to ensure people comply within the limit of what is good for the society at large.”


Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!