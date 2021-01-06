Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, on Wednesday, declared that the correction of details in the National Identity Number, NIN, would attract varying charges.

The NIMC Regional Coordinator in Alausa, Lagos, Funmi Opensanwo, who spoke on a Channels Sunrise Daily, said the charges vary from correction of details such as name, address, card renewal or replacement, and date of birth.

Reacting to allegations that officials of the commission have been demanding illegal fees from Nigerians to link their NIN to their SIM cards, Opensanwo said: “The money we charge is for modification fee.

“For the date of birth correction, the processing fee is N15,000. For card renewal or card replacement, there is a processing fee of N5,000.

“For a modification of your name and address, there is a fee of N5,000.”

Besides, she said, the fees “are for services and (things) to be corrected. They are payable to the Treasury Single Account, TSA, and not to anybody.”

