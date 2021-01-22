Breaking News
NIN enrolment of diplomats commences at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On 7:54 pm
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has commenced the enrolment of foreign diplomats in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications of NIN, in Abuja.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs, directed the setting up of the enrolment center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

The enrolment of the diplomats started on Monday, Jan. 18.

“Also, the NIMC wishes to assure members of the general public that all hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database,” he said. (NAN)

