NIN: ABSHIA targets 47,000 rural dwellers in new identity registration drive

By Luminous Jannamike

The Abia State Health Insurance Agency (ABSHIA) is set to enroll 47,000 rural and vulnerable people across the State and issue them with National Identification Numbers (NIN) in a new registration drive.

The agency stated this on Tuesday while announcing a partnership deal with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Biosec Solutions Limited, towards the implementation of the scheme.

According to the Executive secretary of ABSHIA, Dr Chidi Ubani-Ukoma, the partnership is in line with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s strategy of using partnerships with government, local organisations and private industry to pursue his passion for the welfare of the people.

He explained that through the partnership, ABSHIA aimed to solving the people’s challenges with obtaining the compulsory National Identification Number while also enrolling them into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund through which they can access free health services up to secondary level of care.

He said, “The poorest of the poor are our target population in this partnership. At least, 47,000 individuals are expected to be enrolled within a two month period.

“We will solve two key challenges by providing these poor and vulnerable Abians with National Identity Number, while enrolling them into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, they will be entitled to free health services up to secondary level of care.”

The Managing director of Biosec Solutions Limited, a licensed NIMC enrolment partner, facilitating the issuance of National Identification Numbers nationwide, Dr Agu Osoka, stated that under the partnership, the Abia government would be using identity management and e-governance to promote the socio-economic development of the state.

He added that the partnership was also an initiatives of the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to ensure an effective and efficient provision of basic healthcare for the poor and vulnerable in the society.

