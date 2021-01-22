NiMet predicts dust haze, sunshine Saturday to Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and sunshine from Saturday to Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted dust haze with visibility range of 1km to 3km on Saturday.

According to it, localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m is anticipated over the northern region, the North Central and the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged the coastal region to be in dust haze condition within the forecast period.

NiMet forecast the northern region down to the inland cities of the South to be in dust haze condition with visibility range of 2km to 5km throughout the forecast period on Sunday.

It anticipated dust haze over the coastal belt of the country during the forecast period.

The agency also predicted sunny and hazy condition over the northern region within the forecast period on Monday.

It further forecast dust haze condition to prevail over the North Central down to the coastal belt of the country throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, citizens should avoid substances that may ignite easily to reduce incidences of fire outbreaks as the atmosphere is usually very dry, windy and dusty.

“Flight operations may be disrupted due to poor visibility in some airports across the country.

“Citizens should ensure adequate intake of fluids to avoid dehydration,” it further advised. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: