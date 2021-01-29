Nigeria’s unemployment rate is a time bomb — Pantami

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Ismail, Gombe

The Federal Government has flag off the Extended Special Public Works Programme 774000 Jobs in Gombe State.

About 11,000 young Nigerians across the eleven local government areas in Gombe state will benefit from the project.

The shortlisted candidates who are billed to receive the sum of N20,000 for three months, are expected to be engaged in community service including maintenance of drainages and roads, as well as irrigation work in their locality.

Speaking during the programme launching in Gombe on Friday, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami said the N20, 000 stipends are just to encourage the youths restore community service being voluntarily observed in recent years.

The Minister however warned that rate of unemployment in the country is a time bomb, considering the number of millions of unemployed Nigerians.

He added the Federal Executive Council deliberates at every meeting on the way forward to the problem of unemployment across the nation.

Dr Pantami who is also an indegine of Gombe State, lauded the efforts of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led administration for supporting initiatives of the federal government, including the 774000 special public works programme.

In his address, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya charged the shortlisted participants of the programme to use the N20, 000 stipends to transform their lives.

The Acting Director General National Directorate of Employment NDE , Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who was represented by the NDE Coordinator in Gombe, Mustapha Hassan assured that the NDE will ensure the successful implementation of the Special Public Works Programme and urged all stakeholders to collaborate with the NDE.

Highlights of the event was inspection of tools which the participants are expected to use in the maintenance work.

The tools include wheelbarrows, shovels, brooms among others.

