Nigerian prophet Isah urges ‘demonic’ clerics to desist

Kindly Share This Story:

Prophet Gideon Isah, also described as a son of Senior Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Wednesday, cried out against what he described as demonic acts of some so-called prophets.

Isah, who specially called out a popular South African pastor, over recent allegation linked to fraud, insisted that the cleric must desist from tarnishing the Christians.

Prophet Isah also issued the cleric a public warning asking him to stay away from his spiritual father and repent of his evil acts of tarnishing the images of God-sent men, or suffer the consequences that would soon catch up with him.

“It appears that the forewarned doomsday is now in play as the con-artists plots have been blatantly exposed, and his real line of business is clear to the world,” Isah said in press release.

He added, “Social media has been abuzz with shocking footage, which surfaced last year and indicated that the popular pastor in South Africa is the ringleader of a chain of fraudsters, con artists.

“Local media in South Africa had quoted the Police saying the prophet may have committed the crime following confessions.

In the video, the pastor allegedly plots with another con artist, on how to tarnish the name of yet another Man of God, and make him pay them off.

READ ALSO:

“They trade stories of what allegations they can put up against him, but two things were clear, from the video; all allegations are completely false, as they clearly point out; secondly, they are well versed at reconstructing lies without proper evidence and letting social media spread such fake news like wildfire.”

It could be recalled that the same Isah had lashed out against the South African pastor not too long ago over a purported blackmail against Fufeyin.

Isah noted that the cleric had over a short period of time, spewed false allegations against popular men of God like Senior Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Senior Prophet Uebert Angel, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Prophet Makandiwa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: