Nigerian entertainment personality, Oluwasegun Kosemani floats Cryptocurrency company, ‘Botmecash’

Oluwasegun Kosemani popularly called Lamilami is a popular face on Nigerian TV, especially in the entertainment industry, where he was presenter and VJ with music channel, Nigezie, for over 5-years.

The University of Lagos graduate also had a brief stint working as personal assistant on media to the house committee chairman on infrastructure in 2008. In 2014 he became communication strategy consultant for the presidential jobs board under the Goodluck Jonathan administration job creation office.

Speaking on how he ventured into the world of technology, coding and software development despite his entertainment background, Lami as he’s fondly called said, “Shortly after my time in Abuja, I started doing a lot of self learning on software development until New York code and design academy gave me an opportunity to sit in their coding kickstarter classes and in 2016/2017 I and my team of smart young people designed, developed and trademarked the Diaspora banking app, a SAAS product that has been used by the likes of United bank of Africa and some others not mentioned here.”

He went on to say, “In 2017 we ventured into artificial intelligence and created “ConVrs’ah” a machine learning and natural language processing DIY(do it yourself) chatbot builder platform to help businesses and business owners reduce operations cost, scale up the efficiency of their customer service, generate leads and do so much more.”

“The 2020 pandemic allowed me just like many others to see beyond the ordinary and now we have used the very reliable blockchain technology to float BOTMECASH, a decentralised finance cryptocurrency, digital assets and payment company that will soon be called the first Crypto currency bank in Nigeria.”

Speaking further on what his new company does, Kosemani said, ‘Botmecash has come to make life easy for anyone who wants to buy and sell bitcoin, hedge their funds from inflation of the naira, make stress free, secure and very affordable cross border remittances, convert unused or overloaded airtime to cash, also Botmecash ensures people are able to easily and conveniently receive bitcoin payment directly into their naira bank account, pay for bills, buy data and airtime with bitcoin”.

With the rising value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Kosemani advises prospective investors that there’s no better time to buy and trade in Bitcoin than now and it can easily be done from botmecash.com

Vanguard News Nigeria

