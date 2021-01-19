Nigerian commuters paid more for transport in December 2020 — NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says commuters for a bus journey and other means of transport within and out the city increased in December 2020.

The Bureau disclosed this in its monthly Fare Watch report for December 2020 published on its website.

The report covers the bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, the charge per person; airfare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

It, however, revealed that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 6.18% month-on-month and by 78.50% year-on-year to N354.49 in December 2020 from N333.86 in November 2020.

States with the highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N600.50), Bauchi (N526.30), and Cross River (N458.07) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Abia (N200.50), Anambra (N242.23), and Borno (N243.12).

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.42% month-on-month and by 18.54% year-on-year to N36,454.59 in December 2020 from N36,301.74 in November 2020.

States with highest air fare were Anambra (N38,700.00), Lagos (N38,550.00), Cross River (N38,500.00), while States with lowest airfare were Akwa Ibom (N32,600.00), Sokoto (N33,500.00), and Gombe (N34,750.00).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 4.98% month-on-month and by 41.14% year-on-year to N2,532.19 in December 2020 from N2,240.66 in November 2020. States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,415.73), Sokoto (N3,255.20), and Lagos (N3,250.60) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,550.73), Bauchi (N1,600.70), and Akwa Ibom (N1,700.54).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 6.14% month-on-month and by 124.73% year-on-year to N293.36 in December 2020 from N276.38 in November 2020.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Niger (N1,575.70), Yobe (N397.45) and Imo (N397.42), while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N80.40), Katsina (N130.25) and Kebbi (N146.25).

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 0.19% month-on-month and by 33.56% year-on-year to N758.27 in December 2020 from N756.84 in November 2020.

States with the highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Delta (N2,300.35), Bayelsa (N2,240.00) and Rivers (N2,200.00), while states with the lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Borno (N240.73), Gombe (N293.24) and Kebbi (N349.64).

