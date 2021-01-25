Nigeria to host 9th edition of Miss Heritage Global

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Nigeria has won the rights to host the 9th edition of Miss Heritage Global, a global event to showcase its culture and rich heritage to the world.

The President of Entertainment Economic Africa Group, Alhaji Musa Ibrahim Mantu, announced this at a news briefing Monday in Abuja,

He said Nigeria was able to secure the hosting rights in spite of fierce lobbying by countries like Vietnam, Russia and others who saw the economic potentials in hosting the money-spinning event in Abuja.

Mantu said the event is a 10-day event starting from 30th September when the Economic Summit will take place, which will serve as a prelude to the global event, then meetings with ambassadors of participating countries which would culminate in the coronation of the winner on the last day.

He thanked the Federal Ministries of Communications and Digital Economy; Information, Culture and Tourism; Industry, Trade and Investments; Special Duties and the National Lottery Trust Fund for partnering with his group to host the event.

The event is designed to exhibit different African heritage and multi-diverse cultures from across the world, with galaxy of stars in attendance expected to be viewed by over 100 million viewers realtime from across the globe.

“The summit will also be discussing and examining the challenges regarding not only our dear country, Nigeria, but Africa as a whole. We will be proferring short, medium and long term solutions through an array of intellectual interactions from very sound minds from all over the world.

We have invited world-renowned speakers and successful entrepreneurs and living legends as well as students of business to participate in this African festivity”, said the EEAG President.

In his own remarks, President, Miss Heritage Global, Mr Ndlanda Shabangu, said the event would showcase the tangible and intangible heritage of not only Nigeria but the entire African content.

He said the magnitude of the event can be compared to the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture FESTAC ’77 which held in Lagos in February 1977 with over 50 countries in attendance.

He called on all progressive Nigerians, Africans and world at large to support the global event for socio-economic freedom of the continent.

“Our objective is to showcase the giant of Africa and Africa’s Economic hub to make Nigeria shine. The world is consuming the biggest African culture all over the world from Nigeria. The Story of Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry is changing the story of Africa. Hence, our desire to showcase and promote the heritage and culture of Nigeria and Africa at #AbujaToTheWorld 2021.”

“We are relaunching Abuja to the world through this event”

On security, Mantu said insecurity is global and as such, machinery had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free global event in the city of African Economic hub.

The 9th edition of Miss Heritage Global tagged, #AbujaToTheWorldworld, which will host both physical and online attendees will witness participants from 60 countries, including Japan, France, US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Ghana and several other African countries.

