NIGERIA: Sun sets in wasteland of deceit, lies, treachery— Bishop Kukah

By Luminous Jannamike— ABUJA

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Revd. Matthew Kukah, has continued his criticism of the Federal Government over the state of the nation, describing the country as a huge wasteland, huge debris of deceit, lies, treachery, double-dealing and duplicity.

Kukah warned that darkness was is setting in as the sun quickly recedes, so there should be a sense of urgency.

The fiery cleric spoke while delivering a sermon entitled ‘A Nation in Search of its Soul,’ at the wake keep Mass for His Grace, Archbishop Peter Jatau at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna.

Kukah said: “Today, our dear nation is like the proverbial farmer searching for his black goat. He has to do it with a sense of urgency because darkness is setting in as the sun quickly recedes.

“Our nation has become one huge wasteland, huge debris of the deceit, lies, treachery, double-dealing and duplicity.

“Nigerian politics has become a huge Trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation.”

He also noted that the levels of frustration in the country were rising by the day, adding “We can see all this in the rise in domestic violence and inter-communal conflicts.

“A combination of all these has turned us into a nation at war with itself,” Kukah added.

Vanguard reports that Kukah’s Christmas day message had caused an uproar in government and religious circles.

