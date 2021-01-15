Nigeria records 23 fresh deaths, 1,479 new infections of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 related deaths and 1,479 new infections on Jan. 14, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The NCDC made this known on its official website on Thursday night.

The agency said that the 23 new deaths brought the nation’s death toll to 1, 405.

It said the 1, 479 newly registered infections were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, adding that the nation’s confirmed cases now stand at 105, 478.

NCDC said the 1, 479 COVID-19 new infections were reported from 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to NCDC, Lagos takes the lead with 697 new infections, followed by FCT with 201, Nasarawa- 80 and Plateau recorded 74 cases.

Other states with new cases are: Rivers- 72, Edo- 46, Adamawa- 43, Osun- 39, Akwa Ibom- 35, Delta- 31, Anambra- 27, Oyo- 24, Kano- 21, Abia- 19, Enugu-19, Ogun-18, Sokoto-12, Bauchi-seven, Taraba- seven, Ekiti- four, Gombe- four, Imo- four, Bayelsa- two, Jigawa- two and Zamfara- one.

“As at 14th January 2021, there are 105, 478 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, 83, 830 discharged and 1,405 dead.

“Our discharges today include 642 community recoveries in Lagos State, 312 in Oyo State and 99 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines.

“A breakdown of cases by the state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng,” it said.

NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the NCDC with support from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has activated a shortcode– “6232”.

“This number has been introduced as a means for the public to contact NCDC’s Connect Centre and access verified information on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“The shortcode is a toll-free and easy-to-remember number, which means that all calls to NCDC through ‘6232’ are free of charge.

“This is to ensure all Nigerians have access to verified information on infectious diseases.

“In 2016, NCDC established its Connect Centre as a critical aspect of its event-based surveillance and risk communications strategy.

“Over the years, this has been used for the response to infectious disease outbreaks such as Lassa fever, monkeypox, yellow fever, cerebrospinal meningitis etc,” it said.

Reports have it that in week one of 2021, the number of new confirmed cases increased to 9,940 from 5,733 in week 53 of 2020, these were reported in 34 states and the FCT.

Also read:

The number of discharged cases increased to 4,986 from 4,010 in week 53. These were reported in 27 states and FCT.

Cumulatively, since the outbreak began in week 9, 2020, there have been 1,358 deaths reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.5%.

The number of reported deaths in the last week were from 16 states and the FCT were 47.

The numbers of inbound international travellers at Nigerian airports were 18,632 compared with 19,018 in week 53.

While in week one, numbers of international travellers with a positive result were 817 compared to 62 from Week 53, and Lagos inbound cases were not included in Week one.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: