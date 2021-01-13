Nigeria records 1,270 new COVID-19 infections

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,270 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections to 102,601.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Tuesday.

The public health institute confirmed 12 new deaths in the past 24 hours. This takes the nation’s death toll to 1,373.

Nigeria has so far tested 1,033,858 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in the country on February 27, 2020.

The agency said the new infections were reported from 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown released on Tuesday by health agency, Lagos takes the lead with 435 infections, FCT 234, Oyo 103, and Plateau 86.

Other states with new infections were Rivers-71, Enugu-51, Nasarawa-41, Delta-39, Edo-39, Osun-33, Niger-31, Sokoto-23, Ondo-16, Taraba-13, Ebonyi-12, Kano-10, Abia-9, Bayelsa-8, Bauchi-7, Imo-5, Katsina-3, and Gombe-1.

The NCDC disclosed that 1,083 additional patients had been discharged after they tested negative.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries and discharges has risen to 81,574.

According to the agency, a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

NAN reports that the country’s active cases stand at 19,654, while only two states – Kogi and Cross River – have no active cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 12.

