By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, security and economic challenges, Nigeria as a nation is still on course.

Okowa stated this when he received in audience, a high-powered delegation from the British High commission led by the Deputy Head of Mission to Nigeria, Mr Peter Thomas in Asaba, said Nigeria would receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon, noting that the increasing rate of infection was manageable.

He, however, advised Nigerians to continue to observe protocols that would keep infection rate in check.

While welcoming the delegation to Delta, he said the state was growing in all spheres and was open to business due to prevailing peace in both upland and riverine communities.

The Governor commended security agencies in the state for their gallant performance, adding that the State was enjoying relative peace because strategies to stem insecurity was paying off.

Okowa said: “Security-wise, we are doing well as a state, we are doing the best that we can, the security agencies are working hard, the strategies that we put in place as a state to enable the security agencies work is paying off for us, even when there is still a lot to be done.

“As you clearly know, Delta is an oil and gas state and so we are host to global companies, so we are working closely with security agencies to be able to provide them with the security to be able to undertake their various businesses”.

While noting that Delta was a multi-ethnic state, he said that “one good thing is that we are living in unity, and that is good for us. We have been able to manage ourselves and we are stronger together “. He pledged to continue to do his best in ensuring that the became a preferred destination for investment and tourism.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Head of Mission, British High Commission in Nigeria, Mr Peter Thomas, said they were in the State to prove to the world that the state was peaceful and has high economic potentials.

He commended the state and federal governments for their doggedness in the management of COVID-19 and other challenges confronting the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

