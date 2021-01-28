Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Nigeria now second most corrupt West African country on corruption index

On 1:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
corruption index
President Muhammad Buhari

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria has dropped to 149 on Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perception Index to become the second most corrupt country in West Africa, scoring 25 out of 100 points.

This indicates that corruption in the country has worsened as it is the worst ranking Nigeria has received in two years.

Nigeria follows Guinea Bissau who finished on 165 as the most corrupt nation in the sub-region scoring 19 points.

ALSO READ: WHO team begins hunt for COVID-19 origins in China after quarantine

Fellow African countries Somalia and South Sudan are perceived as the most corrupt nations on earth.

Of the 49 countries assessed in Sub-Saharan Africa, only 12 are more corrupt than Nigeria. They are Zimbabwe, Chad, Eritrea, Burundi, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan. Both Somalia and South Sudan.

The report explains that the COVID-19 pandemic created structural gaps in national health care systems, corruption risks associated with public procurement and the misappropriation of emergency funds.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!