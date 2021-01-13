Nigeria must work for all – Akande

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has emphasised the need for leaders to think out of box to make Nigeria work for everyone and drive it to the path of development.

He also stressed the need to ensure that Nigeria works for all and sundry rather than promoting interest of some individuals.

A statement issued by Akande’s spokesperson, Adelani Baderinwa to commemoration of his 82 birthday anniversary, he enjoined leaders to make Nigeria a leading light globally where collective interest overides personal goal.

Akande who turns 82 on Saturday, January 16, urged Nigerians to embark on fervent prayers for a quick end to the coronavirus pandemic, saying he would appreciate that people pray for the country as a birthday gift than visiting his country home for birthday celebration.

“I used the opportunity of my birthday to call for more strategic thinking that will make Nigeria a world leading light where ability to make things work over-rides selfish interests as the surest path to growth and development.

“Nigerians should pray for me as a birthday gift than visit Ila for merry making as I prefer a healthy nation with prosperous citizens, as it is wise to observe Covid-19 protocols and live than to celebrate in one day with dire consequences as repercussion. I wish to have 200 million Nigerians hail and hearty at all times, if it’s possible.

“I also urge Nigerians to ensure that they abide by all safety codes and procedures against Covid-19 at all times. The recent increase in the number of those who contracted it and death incidents from the pandemic should be sufficient to convince all hitherto doubting persons that the disease is real.

“While I sympathised with those who have lost their loved ones to the dreaded disease, I pray for quick recovery of those undergoing treatment and congratulate those who had been successfully treated and pray for an end to the pandemic.

“As I am thanking God for the gift of life, my wish is that the Chief Imam of Ila-Orangun, Alhaji Salaudeen Àbdulamid will lead muslims in a special prayer at the Ila Orangun central mosque on Friday while the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ila Local government branch, led by Rev. Father Joseph Oxhonogoh are to similarly act in churches on Sunday as may be convenient for them,” he said.

