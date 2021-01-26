New Service Chiefs: Irreparable security damage already done — Afenifere

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Afenifere has said the Service Chiefs’ sack and appointment of replacements on Tuesday was nothing special, as security damage had already been done to the country.

In a statement, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation said President Muhammadu Buhari had done nothing special.

The presidency had announced, Tuesday, that President Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

The affected officers are Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The new Service Chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal IO Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

However, Afenifere said it was done too late, as irreparable damage had been done to Nigeria’s security apparatus.

According to Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin: “He (Buhari) has not done a special favour to make us jump in joy.

“The nepotic way he has handled the security sector has created damage that will take a lot time to repair if we shall ever be able.”

Odumakin said Afenifere was sceptical about whatever reason made Buhari keep the Service Chiefs for this long, adding that nepotism and managing the country in a sectional manner had not changed.

He also pointed out the omission an officer from the South-East region of the country.

