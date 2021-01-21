New Nigeria Group can transform Nigeria, says Mabel Oboh

Kindly Share This Story:

Mabel Oboh, a governorship candidate in the Edo State 2020 elections, has described the New Nigeria Group, NNG, founded by Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, as capable of transforming Nigeria.

She described the founder of the group as a man of integrity, a patriotic Nigerian with a solid foundation in world-class management, noting that “he is one of the few excellent Nigerians standing. A leader we can truly trust the affairs of our nation to. I am very privileged to know him.”

Mabel Oboh spoke to newsmen at the launch of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that the group’s aim is to rid the country of poverty.

She said: “I recently became a member of the New Nigeria Group and today (Wednesday) was the official launch of the group.

“NNG is a laudable project with the potential to transform our nation. NNG is about like-minded Nigerians who are determined to install enlightened, visionary and committed leadership in Nigeria.

“Our aim is to get rid of poverty, optimise the country’s human and material resources in order to attain global competitiveness and, most importantly, build a nation where justice, equity, knowledge, integrity and fair play reign supreme.”

On how the group hopes to achieve its objectives, the philanthropist and Nollywood veteran said: “We are recruiting likes minds; those that truly want a change in Nigeria. For anyone to be a true member of NNG, they will have to first be a new Nigerian at heart.

“The NNG is a force that has the potentials to transform Nigeria. I ran as a governorship candidate in Edo 2020 elections, so I know firsthand what our main issues are.

“With a leader like Mazi Ohuabunwa, I am certain that Nigeria is about to transform for the better and for or now we are letting people know that together we can make Nigeria great again. The good news will gradually unfold.”

Also at the launch was ADC Lagos State Chairman, Olayinwola Abisoye, among a host of others.

