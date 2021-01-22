Nepal thanks India after receiving 1m doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Oli on Thursday thanked India for generously donating one million doses of coronavirus vaccine to his country.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Government and people of India for the generous grant of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for its own people,’’ Oli tweeted.

India, a regional power and one of the world’s leading drug makers, has been sending coronavirus vaccines to neighbouring countries since Wednesday.

The India-made vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University will first be given to health workers, cleaners and other front-line staff within the next two weeks, officials say.

Nepal, which has 264,780 coronavirus cases, including 1,917 deaths, is in negotiations with Indian authorities to buy more vaccines.

Vanguard News Nigeria

