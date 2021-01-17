NEMA, SEMA distribute relief materials to 2020 disaster victims in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA in collaboration with Delta State Emergency Relief Agency, SEMA, weekend commenced direct distribution of relief items to victims of the 2020 flood in 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

The State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Mofe Pirah who flagged off the distribution ceremony in Asaba with victims in Oshimili South Local Government, commended NEMA for their timely intervention.

Pirah assured that the partnership between the State and Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agencies, NEMA, and SEMA would be strengthened.

Maintaining that the items were not to be equated as compensations to the victims but to show the government’s concern, he told Deltans to observe COVID-19 protocols put in place by Government.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Muhammad who was represented at the ceremony by the Head of Operations (Edo/Delta State), Dahiru Yusuf, said the relief items were meant to bring succour to the victims.

Muhammadu explained that the direct distribution of relief items was being discouraged due to the second wave of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

He said the measure was to stop further spread of the virus by discouraging mass-gatherings. Earlier, the Director of SEMA, Mr Karo Ovemeso said the items were not for communities but for victims of the 2020 flood.

He appealed to community representatives to ensure that the items got to the intended beneficiaries. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Cyprian Okoye and Ms Ifeoma Chukwu, thanked NEMA and Delta State Government for coming to their aids.

Items distributed include; bags of rice, beans, garri and cement, nails and roofing sheets, packets of pasta, detergent, seasoning and salt, mosquito nets, mattresses, blankets, clothing and beddings, sanitary towels, and diapers and buckets.

Vanguard News Nigeria

