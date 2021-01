NDLEA will be hard on drug traffickers, Marwa assures US ambassador   

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi —ABUJA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen Buba Marwa (Rtd) has assured the United States Government that the Agency will be hard on drug traffickers, exporters and importers operating in the country.

Speaking when he received the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, in his office, Marwa said: “We will be hard against drug criminals. We will be serious. We are going to rid this country of the illicit drug trade, trafficking and consumption.

“But in carrying out this onerous task, I will take this opportunity to seek for more of your support for the agency to enable us move faster.”

Disclosing that the NDLEA has been partnering with the US departments and agencies, such as DEA and INF, in fighting against drugs menace, he said: “The US has assisted us in the area of training, operational equipment, logistics.

“But we still need more of this assistance to ensure we go after the criminals and in a hard way.

“I must thank the US government for all the support NDLEA has received through the years. Indeed, this week, I distributed 12 vehicles which I got wind of during my time in PACEDA (Presidential Committee on Elimination of Drugs Abuse).

“I also got wind of delayed Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Agency and the United States. I am happy to say I have signed the MoU.”

While thanking the US ambassador for the visit, Gen Marwa said: “On behalf of the officers and men of the NDLEA, I like to commend you for your visit which is remarkable, coming just two weeks of my assumption of office. This speaks volumes to the agency.”

In her speech, the US Ambassador said the visit was to congratulate Marwa on his appointment as NDLEA boss.

Mary Beth Leonard said: “We also like to know your priority. Present and future direction of the Agency under your leadership.

“We have a long history of relationship. It was great to come see him (Marwa), to get his assessment of the situation on ground and know how to move the relationship forward,” Leonard added.

