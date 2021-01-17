Ndigbo to Obiozor: Use your influence to ensure Presidency comes to us in 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

Ndigbo in Oyo State have called on the new President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor to use his influence to ensure that a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction emerges in the 2023 general elections.

The call was made on Sunday by the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Ezendigbo of Ibadanland and Oyo state, Dr Alex Anozie while reacting to the emergence of Prof Obiozor who had been Nigerian ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Isreal and Cyprus.

While advising the new Ndigbo president to use his office to correct alleged ills of the past administration of the group and unite all Igbos across the world, Dr Anozie, in a statement, said the new Ohaneze President possesses the credentials, exposure and antecedents to take Ndigbo to the promised land.

According to him, “Prof Obiozor knows the needs of Ndigbo at home and in diaspora hence, he should ensure that there is security of their lives and property for his people.

He explained that the new Ndigbo president should further strengthen the cordial and warm relationship between the Ezendigbo and their host communities including the Obas and the emirs.

He added that the call became expedient so that the Ndieze in diaspora, who he said, had spent money, time and wisdom could live in peace.

While praying to God for good health for Prof Obiozor, he advised him to put machinery in motion to make other tribes have confidence in Ndigbo advising him to organise lectures, seminars that would make Ndigbo lay less emphasis on money and wealth.

Dr Anozie observed further that since it is the will of God for him to emerge as President even though there are some who are against this, Ndigbo should support him by making use of Ezendigbo in diaspora.

The Ezendigbo while congratulating him, the Ohaneze and Ndigbo as a whole, implored him to use his experience and exposure and credentials to take Ndigbo to the promised land in view of the situation of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

